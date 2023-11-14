Exploring the Beauty of Glasgow's Industrial Past

Pedestrians scurrying between trams, sooty tenement buildings stretching for miles, steam rising from low-level railway stations…these are images of Glasgow in its industrial heyday. Now, in what might be the only book to explore the “beauty” of heavy industry in urban landscapes, author Cedric Greenwood has uncovered some fantastic shots depicting long-lost areas of the city.

Cedric says: “Much of the late-Victorian industrial architecture was a credit to our townscapes, but most has now disappeared almost without trace, converted, redeveloped and sanitised beyond recognition. “Many people will have no conception of how the face of their town or city has changed, with mills, railway termini and banks replaced by car parks, shopping centres…and restaurants.”, peering through the tall, soot-stained windows of the front vestibule on the top deck of an archaic standard tramcar, built in 1901 and structurally unaltered since 1928. “The whole interior was like a museum of Victorian patterned woodwork and brass. There was a smell of soot and leather seat

