Explore the MS Spitsbergen, the First Ship of the Cruise Season in Belfast

Have a look inside the first ship to arrive in Belfast to kick off this year's cruise season . The MS Spitsbergen, named after the largest island in the Svalbard archipelago, is a modern and environmentally progressive ship perfect for exploring off-the-beaten-track. It features highly technical standards, comfortable cabins, and a fresh Scandinavian design.

The ship will travel to various destinations including Douglas, Dublin, Isle of Arran, Tobermory, Fort William, Oban, Islay, and finally arriving in Glasgow. It will also be part of a Whisky and Wildlife expedition in May

