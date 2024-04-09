Exploitation of Carers in the UK

Imagine working at least 35 hours per week and getting paid a maximum of just £2.34 per hour, in the UK, in 2024. If a company was exploiting people on this scale it would be named and shamed. Activists would be protesting outside their headquarters and occupying their buildings. Trade unions would be stepping in to organise their workers.
Let me explain: if you care for an elderly or disabled relative, and provide them with at least 35 hours of care per week, you are entitled toIn 2019, there were 868,000 carers receiving carer’s allowance in the UK, at a cost of just under £3bn. The terms of their benefit allows recipients to work alongside their benefit, up to a maximum of £151 per week. This means that under the Government’s rules carers can have a maximum income of just £12,110 per year.money that has been erroneously overpaid to them and broken this rule. Some cases go back more than a decade and equate to more than £20,000. Carers are being forced to pay back this money or could risk going to prison. It is shocking that the Government wants to harass decent people who inadvertently breached rules, often by just a few pounds a week – rules that should have been overhauled many years ago. Carers are not tax dodgers or benefit fraudsters. They are heroically working full-time hours looking after loved-ones and saving the taxpayer billions of pounds.Age UK currently estimates that
