Exploitation of Carers in the UK

Imagine working at least 35 hours per week and getting paid a maximum of just £2.34 per hour, in the UK, in 2024. If a company was exploiting people on this scale it would be named and shamed. Activists would be protesting outside their headquarters and occupying their buildings. Trade unions would be stepping in to organise their workers.

Let me explain: if you care for an elderly or disabled relative, and provide them with at least 35 hours of care per week, you are entitled toIn 2019, there were 868,000 carers receiving carer’s allowance in the UK, at a cost of just under £3bn. The terms of their benefit allows recipients to work alongside their benefit, up to a maximum of £151 per week. This means that under the Government’s rules carers can have a maximum income of just £12,110 per year.money that has been erroneously overpaid to them and broken this rule. Some cases go back more than a decade and equate to more than £20,000. Carers are being forced to pay back this money or could risk going to prison. It is shocking that the Government wants to harass decent people who inadvertently breached rules, often by just a few pounds a week – rules that should have been overhauled many years ago. Carers are not tax dodgers or benefit fraudsters. They are heroically working full-time hours looking after loved-ones and saving the taxpayer billions of pounds.Age UK currently estimates that

Carers Exploitation UK Government Overpayment Imprisonment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Law Gives Unpaid Carers 'Carers Leave' to Ease Constant JuggleA new law has been introduced to give up to two million employees with unpaid caring responsibilities the right to take 'carers leave'. The Carers Leave Act will allow unpaid carers to request up to five days off from their employer, providing them with a much-needed break from their constant juggling of work and caregiving duties. The law also protects carers from dismissal for taking the leave.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

The Carers Leave Act: New law to guarantee five days leave for unpaid carersThe Carers Leave Act comes into place tomorrow, and guarantees unpaid carers up to five days of unpaid leave.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

No Whispers Community Interest Company Celebrates Fourth BirthdayA Leyland-based organization that works to prevent child exploitation and abuse is celebrating its fourth birthday with a special event. No Whispers Community Interest Company offers training to inform, educate, and empower adults, professionals, and volunteers about child sexual exploitation and child criminal exploitation. Director Karen Livesey highlights the growing issues of child exploitation in the UK and worldwide.

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

New employment rights to come into force for unpaid carersThe new Carer’s Leave Act will come into force on Saturday and entitle workers to take up to five days unpaid leave.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Kind West Lothian carers help make treatment easier for patientsWorkers from Coast Care and Support raised cash to fund a vein finding machine

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

'Better' Leisure centres offer membership deal to Yorkshire carersPartnership with charity Carers UK

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »