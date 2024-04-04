Explaining the Names of Turns and Straights at Formula 1's First Race Track

If we have published anything that is factually inaccurate, please contact the Northants Live via news@northantslive.news and, once verified, we will correct it here as soon as possible. Northants Live is published by Trinity Mirror Regionals, a subsidiary company of ReachPlc, which is a member of IPSO, the Independent Press Standards Organisation.
We adhere to the Editors’ Code Of Practice as enforced by IPSO who can be contacted for advice at IPSO Gate House, 1 Farringdon Street, London EC4M 7L. WebsiteWhile Northamptonshire might be landlocked there are still plenty of places within easy reach where you can go to enjoy the seasideThe names of the 18 turns and three straights at Formula 1's first race track explained. The pit straight was renamed in 2020 after Silverstone's most successful drive
Formula 1 Race Track Turns Straights Pit Straight Silverstone
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »