Experts Reveal Wi-Fi Hack to Avoid Buffering While Streaming Movies

Experts have discovered a Wi-Fi hack that allows households to avoid buffering while streaming movies. This hack will be particularly useful during the winter months when people are more likely to stay indoors for internet-based entertainment.

