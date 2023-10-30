Experts Reveal Wi-Fi Hack to Avoid Buffering While Streaming Movies

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Experts have discovered a Wi-Fi hack that allows households to avoid buffering while streaming movies. This hack will be particularly useful during the winter months when people are more likely to stay indoors for internet-based entertainment. The hack involves planning online activities around peak times and downloading large files or content overnight or during off-peak hours. By doing so, users can ensure a smoother streaming experience and avoid using up their limited internet connection.

Experts warn about the dangers of consuming certain items in excessExperts reveal the risks of overdosing on pills, foods, drinks, and supplements Read more ⮕

Ask the experts: Submit your mental health questions to our expertsNo topic is off limits and all entries are completely anonymous Read more ⮕

This 2-minute trick will turn your morning aroundInject energy into your morning with Katie Brindle's two-minute energising hack Read more ⮕

We tried Lidl's £2.99 thermal tights to see if we could avoid putting heating onEsmara thermal tights were on sale for £2.99 at Lidl and are perfect for the winter Read more ⮕

Tips to Avoid Scams on Facebook MarketplaceLearn how to identify potential scams and protect yourself when making transactions on Facebook Marketplace. Read more ⮕

How to Avoid Condensation in Your HomeAs temperatures drop in Scotland, condensation can form on windows, leading to black mould. Here are six simple ways to prevent condensation: keep curtains open at night, open windows while cooking, dry clothes outside, use extractor fans, avoid drying clothes indoors, and use a dehumidifier. Read more ⮕