Exosome-Based Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Researchers have developed an exosome-based liquid biopsy that shows promise for the early detection of pancreatic cancer . The liquid biopsy involves analyzing exosomes, small vesicles released by cells, to identify specific biomarkers associated with pancreatic cancer . This non-invasive method could potentially revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer , which is often detected at advanced stages.

Further research and clinical trials are needed to validate the effectiveness of this liquid biopsy in detecting pancreatic cancer at an early stage

Exosome Liquid Biopsy Early Detection Pancreatic Cancer Biomarkers

