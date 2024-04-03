Exercising Daily May Reduce Dreaming Time and Nightmares, Study Finds

Researchers found that participants who exercised spent less time in REM. Since REM sleep is when you dream, it could mean they had less nightmares. READ MORE:A run a day might help keep the boogeyman away. According to a new study, exercising daily could reduce the amount of time you spend dreaming each night. Researchers from the University of Texas found that when people got at least 60 minutes of physical activity during the day, they slept better at night.

Also, exercising reduced the amount of time people spent in the period of sleep in which dreams take place, called rapid eye movement, or (REM) sleep. This is also the period when most people have nightmares, according to Johns Hopkins. This is consistent with recommendations doctors already make for reducing nightmares. 'Regular exercise, yoga and meditation may also help reduce stress and improve sleep quality,' and in turn reduce chronic nightmares, according to Stanford sleep scientist

