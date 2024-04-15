Exclusive Songs and Albums to be Released in Liverpool for Record Store Day

The Jacaranda Record Store on Slater Street in Liverpool city centre will be taking part in Record Store Day , an annual event where independent record stores across the UK feature exclusive vinyl releases .

The shop will open at 8am on Saturday, April 20, allowing people to get their favourite Record Store Day finds. In the past, eager fans have lined up from the early hours of the morning to ensure they get exactly what they're after. Those who arrive early this year will also receive a limited number of goodie bags, with multiple options ranging from a number of test pressings of RSD releases to signed versions of RSD releases personally sent to the store by the artists. Although the goodie bags are limited to early birds, everyone in the queue will enjoy complimentary hot food and drinks, with vegan options also on offer. All customers will also be entered into a raffle to get free tickets to any Jacaranda Baltic show.

There will also be a Record Store Night Party held at the Jacaranda Baltic in the Baltic Triangle. The night features a multi-act show headlined by Kyle Falconer of The View, with tickets priced at £15.

