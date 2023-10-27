Exclusive: RHONJ's Jackie Goldschneider admits leaving the show left her 'miserable'

s Jackie Goldschneider moved down from a full-time housewife to the "friend of" role in 2022 – but the decision has helped her find the "sweet spot" between recovery and work.

The 47-year-old detailed her heartbreaking admission that she had anorexia, and her journey to treatment was documented on the series. Now, the mom-of-four has revealed that making the decision in April 2022 left her "miserable" even though she knew it was for the best."It is a hard thing to go from full-time to part-time, but it was the necessary decision. I was not in a good place last year when those casting talks started, in April 2022.

"I was still mentally struggling and I think everyone knew that so adding on the stress of all the fighting or the drama on the show would not have been good for me. Every time I turned on social media, if someone had posted a picture with me there would be a hundred comments saying, 'Shut up,' 'You're demoted,' and my stomach would turn every time because my self-esteem wasn't fixed yet. headtopics.com

"My kids also get a break from the cameras, and I think my family needed a minute away.," Jackie admitted. "The nature of a reality show is that sometimes you're putting family in uncomfortable situations and my kids were at a really specific age where they were changing and it was really nice to not have to worry about what changes the cameras would catch, for them to have these really formative years with privacy.

But this year, everything has changed for Jackie — and she has realized that her supporting role is the sweet spot. (The "friend of" role has been given to many former full-time housewives, often leading to the most inspired moments across the franchise, including Beverly Hills' Camille Grammer and Denise Richards, Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson, Miami's Marysol Patton and others. headtopics.com

