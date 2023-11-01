Exclusive: DWTS' Cheryl Burke explains why Mauricio Umansky's exit 'hurts my heart'

during the performance; she later revealed she had hit her knee on the altar towards the end of hecr routine.Niecy Nash-Betts did a spectacular job. She knows what it feels like as a former celebrity contestant, and she was actually pretty spot on with her comments and wasn't just commenting to comment. She gave some useful advice and was pretty accurate with her scoring as well.What hurts my heart the most was how shocked and sad Mairicio and Emma both were.

At this point it's survival of the fittest. You can tell people are starting to break down physically, and Xochitl was professional to not focus on the injury but this is a reality show – it would have been nice to actually hear how she really feels.This is part of the process and we want to be part of her journey and it's ok to struggle. There's nothing wrong with struggle.

You also don't want to just get through the routine, you want to live in the routine; Are you just learning the mechanics or are you really learning the dance itself?Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnnold dance on DWTS headtopics.com

I highly suggest that you either turn off the comments or put your accounts on hold, and stay present and focus on why you're here.You can really see the difference between the Argentine Tango that Pasha Pashkov choreographed versus Rylee.

Pasha was not faking it. Pasha was doing authentic Argentine Tango and if you see the difference, there were less steps for the man than the woman, and they portrayed a story. Pasha loves body weight; when a man tells you, 'Give me body weight,' don't be scared to give them body weight, you're in good hands. headtopics.com

Artem Chigvintsev can be a drill sergeant all he wants, but with Converse on it's almost impossible to execute the technique of Jive. She looked like she looked flat footed the whole dance.

