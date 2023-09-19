Exciting Spring/Summer Line-up at The Garrick Playhouse

The Garrick Playhouse in Altrincham is preparing to lift the curtain on an exciting spring/summer line-up, with something to interest everyone who enjoys top-class live entertainment.

The century-old, volunteer-run theatre has announced a wonderful programme of productions beginning at the start of February and running until high summer, from a very special stage version of the much-loved sitcom The Vicar of Dibley and the swashbuckling Treasure Island, to the haunting vampire story Let The Right One In and The Father, an emotional study of dementia. This season, The Garrick will be supporting Comic Relief through The Vicar of Dibley, and Together Dementia Support through the emotional play The Father. Joseph Meighan, artistic director at the theatre, said: “As a theatre, we are a charity, so each year we try to connect with other charities. In the case of The Father, because it's such a specific, upsetting subject that affects a lot of people globally, we felt the need to honour the story that it tells, so we wanted to connect with a local dementia charit





