Exciting Book Releases to Look Forward to in the New Year

The dead days between Christmas and New Year are often the perfect time to cosy up and indulge in a good book. But before you do, let us tempt you with a taster of what's to come in the new year - from celebrity memoirs to heavy hitters, exciting debuts to fantasy fiction, we've got you covered. RuPaul's memoir will chronicle the first 40 years of his life before he co-created the hugely successful Drag Race.

'I'm so excited and so anxious at the same time, because I reveal so much of myself,' he posted in a video on social media. Diane Abbott, who was the first woman and East German to hold the office of chancellor, will publish her autobiography although we have no title as yet. Chigozie Obioma's first two books were shortlisted for the Booker Prize - so no pressure with his third, which is expected to be released in the new year





