Exceptional Trade at Shrewsbury Christmas Dairy Show and Sale

An exceptional trade saw dairy cattle sell for up to £3,150 at this year’s Christmas Dairy Show and Sale at Shrewsbury Auction Centre. Top quality, freshly calved dairy cows and heifers competed for the Bryan Challenor Cup, named after the legendary dairy farmer and businessman from Abergavenny who died aged 70 in 2016 after a brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Gerald Allsop from Enchmarsh, near Cardington, secured the coveted silverware for the second time with his fresh heifer, Enchmarsh Dalliance Dawn, selling for £3,150. Mr Allsop, a dairy farmer with around 100 cows, expressed his delight at winning the cup and his long-time support for Shrewsbury market





ShropshireStar » / 🏆 98. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Better Shrewsbury Transport Raises Concerns Over Road ProjectBetter Shrewsbury Transport has written a letter to the Secretary of State, expressing their concerns about the risks associated with a new road project. The group claims that the road poses a catastrophic risk to the drinking water supply of 100,000 people in Shrewsbury and western Shropshire. They are disappointed with the planning committee's decision to grant permission for the road despite the evidence presented.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Four Teenagers Found Dead in Overturned Car in GwyneddThe bodies were discovered in a car that had left the road near Tremadog, Gwynedd. The teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, had been missing since Sunday morning. An underwater search team was deployed to the scene by North Wales Police. The switching on of Christmas lights in Shrewsbury was cancelled as a mark of respect for the deceased teens. Candles have been lit in their memory at Shrewsbury Abbey.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Early Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals: Up to 50% Off Faux FirsWith the festive season approaching, early Black Friday Christmas tree deals are offering up to 50% off on faux firs. This is a great opportunity to buy a premium artificial Christmas tree at a discounted price. High-street brands and retailers are slashing prices on Christmas trees, decorations, lights, and stockings. Avoid the hassle of busy shops and search for sales online. Here are 13 of the best Christmas trees to buy in the Black Friday sales.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Patrick Kielty hosts the Late Late Toy ShowPatrick Kielty makes his debut as the host of the Late Late Toy Show, a popular Christmas television programme in Ireland. The show features children testing the year's hottest toys and marks the start of the Christmas season.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Christmas Events in ManchesterDiscover the best Christmas events in Manchester, including parties, river cruises, and more!

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Kris Jenner Shares Her Christmas Card on InstagramKris Jenner, 68, models a SUMMER dress for 'vacation' mood on 2nd holiday card with beau of 9 years, Corey Gamble, 43: 'We loved creating this'

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »