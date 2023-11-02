Exact time 24-hour Storm Ciarán weather warning hits Leeds today

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for all areas of Leeds and the surrounding area. Those who are planning to travel to locations including Bradford, Dewsbury, Harrogate, Wakefield, York, Ripon, the Yorkshire coast, East Yorkshire, today should be aware the warning stretches to these areas too.

The Met Office alert is in place from 6am on Thursday, November 2, until 6am on Friday, November 3 - in place for 24 hours. It states there could be disruption including small chance of flooding to homes and businesses, spraying on roads, power cuts, and interruption to road travel and public transport.

Read more: How Leeds Bradford Airport's £100m terminal expansion and refurbishment could look as new pictures released Residents are being urged to prepare themselves for more possible flooding in some areas over the next few days. Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: "Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciaran are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday. As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK. headtopics.com

"Much of southern England and south Wales, as well as parts of north Wales, northeast England, southeast Scotland and perhaps the east of Northern Ireland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning."

In Leeds today (November 2), residents can expect rain from 12am until 5am before overcast conditions prevail when many people will rise. At 8am light rain begins and will continue for eight hours. At 4pm, 5pm, and 7pm there will be heavy rain spells. Elsewhere it will be cloudy and temperatures will reach highs of 11C. headtopics.com

Heading into Friday, conditions will remain unsettled, the Met Office reports. Leeds resident are likely to see heavy rain early Friday; brighter spells and showers following. Frequent outbreaks of rain will appear on Saturday, with brighter conditions and blustery showers Sunday.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: leedslivenews »

Exact time Storm Ciaran will hit Yorkshire as ‘stay away’ warning issuedThe Met Office says strong winds and heavy rain will batter much of the UK Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán to Bring Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to LeedsLeeds is set for a wet and miserable start to Tuesday ahead of a stormy week which has already seen several Met Office warnings issued. Storm Ciarán is expected to hit the UK on Thursday and bring widespread disruption in many areas with forecasters predicting heavy rain and strong winds. Read more ⮕

Leeds set for heavy rain and wind on Wednesday as Storm Ciarán brings warningsStorm Ciarán is expected to arrive tonight and with it it will bring 90mph winds and floods Read more ⮕

The key difference between Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran in the East of EnglandITV meteorologist Chris Page looks at the uncertainty regarding Storm Ciarán and what it means for the East of England. Read more ⮕

Motorists affected by Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran may not receive insurance payoutsMotorists suffering from flood damage to their cars from Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran may not be awarded insurance payouts. Policies may even be forced to shell out for expensive repair costs themselves, according to an insurance expert from Compare the Market. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran tracker: Met Office shows time storm will hitThe Met Office's weather tracker shows the exact time Storm Ciaran will hit much of the UK. Read more ⮕