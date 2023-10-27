Exact number of steps you need to walk daily to live longer

Scientists have uncovered how many steps we need to take each day to lower risk of early death and heart disease.
Published this week in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the research has identified the optimal number of steps at which most people obtain the greatest benefits. Findings also show that walking pace makes a difference and no amount of steps is too much.
"We've shown for the first time that the more steps you take, the better, and that there is no excessive number of steps that has been proven to be harmful to health," said Ortega, adding that reaching 7,000-9,000 steps a day is a sensible health goal for most people.
Researchers conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis of data from twelve international studies involving more than 110,000 participants. The results are in line with others, which show that health benefits are obtained at less than 10,000 steps.
"In this study, we show that measurable benefits can be obtained with small increases in the number of steps per day, and that for people with low levels of physical activity, every additional 500 steps improves their health.
The study revealed no difference between men and women and that faster walking is associated with a reduced risk of mortality, regardless of the total number of steps per day. Additionally, according to Bakker, "it doesn't matter how you count your steps, whether you wear a smartwatch, a wrist-based activity tracker or a smartphone in your pocket: the step targets are the same.