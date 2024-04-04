Ex-Soldier Pays Emotional Tribute to British Military Hero Killed in Gaza

Ex-soldier James Kirby, 47, was one of 7 aid workers killed in Gaza on Monday. His friend Mark Townsend, who served with him, paid tribute to him on GMB. An ex-soldier held back tears as he today paid an emotional tribute to British military hero and friend James Kirby who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza .

Former Army soldier Mr Kirby, 47, was one of the three former British servicemen - alongside John Chapman, 57 and James 'Jim' Henderson, 33 - who were among the seven aid workers killed by the attack in Gaza on Monday. The team, which was providing security for the World Central Kitchen charity, were hit on Monday as they moved food from a warehouse to distribute to Gaza's starving population. Mr Kirby's friend Mark Townsend, who he served with in Afghanistan, today held back tears as talked about the 'outstanding individual' who was killed in the airstrik

