Ex-Police Constable to be Sentenced for Stalking Wife

An ex-police constable who caught his wife having sex with a police inspector in Screwfix car park will be sentenced for stalking her, a court heard. A Liverpool Crown Court jury had been unable to agree last month whether Gavin Harper had also unlawfully wounded his wife Stephanie's lover and the prosecution today told a judge that they did not intend to have a re-trial.
After no evidence was offered a not guilty verdict was recorded by Judge Charlotte Crangle who then ordered a pre-sentence to be prepared for his sentencing hearing on April 29 after he was convicted of stalking her. She warned Harper, 45, a former police constable, of Ailsa Road, Liscard, Wirral: 'You have already been told as to the sentence to be imposed.' When he was convicted the trial judge, David Potter, told him: 'You can expect to receive an immediate custodial sentence for your part in this stalkin
