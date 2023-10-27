Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’

A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion chain, alleging it allowed former chief executive Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organisation during his 22-year tenure.

Mr Jeffries, who left Abercrombie in 2014, converted the company from a struggling retailer of hunting apparel to a seller of must-have teenage clothing. But he faced criticism for the firm’s sexualised marketing, including billboards and beefy models that alienated potential customers who did not fit into its image.

The lawsuit comes after a BBC report earlier this month that raised similar allegations against Mr Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith. The lawsuit, filed by David Bradberry in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges Mr Jeffries had modelling scouts scouring the internet and elsewhere to identify attractive young men seeking to be the next face of Abercrombie. headtopics.com

Often these prospective models became sex-trafficking victims, sent to New York and abroad and abused by Mr Jeffries and other men, all under the guise that they were being recruited to become the next Abercrombie model, the lawsuit alleges.

“Jeffries was so important to the profitability of the brand that he was given complete autonomy to perform his role as CEO however he saw fit, including through the use of blatant international sex-trafficking and abuse of prospective Abercrombie models,” the suit claims. headtopics.com

The lawsuit names Mr Jeffries, Mr Smith, and the Jeffries Family Office. It seeks class-action status and estimates that over a hundred young models, in addition to Mr Bradberry, were victims.Earlier this month, the retailer said that it had hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the issues raised by the BBC. It said the company’s current leaders and board of directors were not aware of the allegations of Mr Jeffries’ sexual misconduct.

