Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’

A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion chain, alleging it allowed former chief executive Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organisation during his 22-year tenure.

The lawsuit comes after a BBC report earlier this month that raised similar allegations against Mr Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith. “Jeffries was so important to the profitability of the brand that he was given complete autonomy to perform his role as CEO however he saw fit, including through the use of blatant international sex-trafficking and abuse of prospective Abercrombie models,” the suit claims.

Mr Jeffries' attorney, Brian Bieber, a shareholder with the Miami law firm of GrayRobinson, said in a statement that Mr Jeffries "will not comment in the press on this new lawsuit, as he has likewise chosen not to regarding litigation in the past.

