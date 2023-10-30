Ex-GCHQ worker who tried to murder US spy in 'politically motivated attacked' jailed for life

A former GCHQ worker who tried to kill a US spy in a “premeditated, targeted and vicious” knife attack at a leisure centre has been jailed for life.

Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of the woman, referred to by the code number 99230, and assaulting a man who attempted to intervene, causing him actual bodily harm.

“She was attacked by a man who was carrying two knives and she was stabbed three times outside, and in the reception area of, a leisure centre in Cheltenham. She fought back, kicking and screaming, as her friend hit him with her bag and told him to leave her alone. headtopics.com

Mr Penny said: “The CCTV footage shows the defendant holding a knife and lunging towards 99230, who was trying to back away. She describes that ‘It felt like he hated me … his focus was me’.” Mr Bunn said the defendant’s “frenzied aggression just dissipated” once the two women had left. Asked if he was OK, Bowles said: “No, I’ve just tried to kill her.”

He added: “It’s a good job I didn’t have a gun, isn’t it? … I make a pretty shit terrorist, don’t I?”In a victim impact statement, she said that using the defendant’s name made her “feel sick” and brought back “awful memories”.“This attack has had a profound effect on me and it’s utterly and completely changed my life. headtopics.com

