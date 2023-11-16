Ex-colleague unlawfully kills woman who reported him for stalking

Gracie Spinks was fatally stabbed by her ex-colleague, Michael Sellers, whom she had reported for stalking. The jury unanimously concluded that she was unlawfully killed. Derbyshire Police's failings were mentioned in the inquest, but the coroner prevented the jury from determining their contribution to her death. The family expressed disappointment in the police, while the force accepted the jury's findings and implemented changes.

