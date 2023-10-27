Ex-Boyfriend of Murdered Woman Found Dead in Sydney

Lilie James, 21, was brutally murdered in Sydney as the main suspect, her ex-boyfriend Paul Thijssen, 24, has now been found dead. James worked at St Andrew’s Cathedral School and was found murdered after suffering “serious head injuries” in the school’s gym bathroom. Just after midnight on Wednesday 25, cops found Lillie's body after Thijssen, who worked with her, alerted them of the death over the phone. The pair had secretly dated for a few weeks before ultimately calling off their relationship around a week before the devastating killing. Police described the murder scene as "confronting" and said the brutal attack was likely caused by a hammer due to the markings left on the young woman's head. CCTV footage found by officers reportedly shows Thijssen following James into the bathroom, before he is seen leaving alone over an hour later. The phone call to police was then made four hours afterwards, telling them to investigate a body on the school’s grounds. Gemma Owen dating Prince Naseem Hamed's son Aadam as pair go public Superintendent Martin Fileman spoke at a press conference the day after and said the victim had sustained serious head injuries. “The scene was quite confronting.” Thijssen’s phone was traced to “The Gap” in Vaucluse near the Sydney Harbour, a place notorious in Australia with a lot of deaths happening ther Read more:

TheSun »

St Andrew's cathedral school killing in Sydney: Body found in Vaucluse following search for Sydney...Police set up a crime scene at Diamond Bay Reserve in Vaucluse after female staff member found dead at Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral Read more ⮕

Khalfan Seif: Robbers murdered neighbour in front of his childrenKhalfan Seif was stabbed to death during a raid on his home in Huddersfield in January. Read more ⮕

Pictured: Mother of four-month-old baby boy 'murdered by her teenage partner'India Shemwell is charged with to four-month-old Elijah Shemwell between December 31, 2021 and January 2, 2022. Elijah was found in cardiac arrest at an address in Belper, Derbyshire. Read more ⮕

Murder accused 'calmly walked back' to car after seeing man shot dead, jury toldZikel Bobmanuel was allegedly murdered in Openshaw Read more ⮕

Georgia Harrison reveals the chilling parting words her ex-boyfriend issued when they split -...Georgia Harrison reveals on Good Morning Britain that she is 'hyperaware' of being filmed while getting intimate with a partner. She adds that she still looks for hidden cameras after her revenge porn ordeal. Read more ⮕

Zara McDermott Leaves Strictly Rehearsals Early Due to Boyfriend's Medical EmergencyZara McDermott had to leave her Strictly rehearsals early after her boyfriend Sam Thompson had a medical emergency. She rushed to his side as he required medical attention for a kidney problem. Sam praised his friend Pete Wicks for supporting him during this difficult time. Read more ⮕