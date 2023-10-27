Ex-Birmingham City advisor explains how close Man Utd came to signing Bellingham

Former Birmingham City sporting advisor Andres Manzano has suggested that Manchester United were close to signing Jude Bellingham back when he was a teenager.

Bellingham is arguably the most in-form player in world football at the moment, registering 11 goals and three assists from his first 12 appearances with Real Madrid. The 20-year-old moved to the Spanish capital in the summer, following the agreement of a £105million deal with Borussia Dortmund.

It was in Germany that a teenage Bellingham went from promising young talent to world-beater. But those years could easily have been spent at Old Trafford.ALSO READ: Ten Hag provides fitness updates on two United players ahead of derby headtopics.com

United tried to sign Bellingham as a 17-year-old, rolling out the red carpet for the young star during a visit to Carrington. There, he was met by the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona, who all tied to convince him of the move. And Manzano has hinted they were close to getting their man.

"We went to watch an under-23 game that was playing against a senior team," Manzano told Sport. "I remember that, after 10 minutes, I asked for the first time how old the number 7 was. They told me he was 2003. headtopics.com

"I thought he couldn’t be and I was shocked. I was embarrassed to ask again for fear that they would think I didn’t understand English, but I ended up doing it. The director of the academy repeated that he was 2003. So, I thought that that player was of another level.

"From the club, I will not deceive you, it looked good that he would go to Manchester because in the end it is a closer club and you could have a series of exchanges, but he and the family decided that the best option was Borussia Dortmund. And I thought he was right." headtopics.com

