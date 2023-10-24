Evolution of Biological Computing Machines Reshaping Medicine

The evolution of biological computing machines, like micro and nano-implants gathering crucial data within the human body, is reshaping medicine. However, establishing their networking for communication has posed significant challenges. Recently, a multinational team, including researchers from EPFL, devised a protocol facilitating a molecular network equipped with multiple transmitters.

Initially, there was the Internet of Things (IoT), and now, at the intersection of computer science and biology, emerges the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT), poised to transform medicine and healthcare. IoBNT encompasses biosensors gathering and analyzing data, nanoscale Labs-on-a-Chip conducting medical tests within the body, employing bacteria to engineer biological nano-machines detecting pathogens, and nano-robots navigating the bloodstream for precise drug delivery and treatment. This convergence holds immense potential for advancing healthcare and revolutionizing medical practices





