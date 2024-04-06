Evil Monster Who Kept Toddler in Cage Found Dead

An evil monster who kept a toddler in a cage has died. Claire Boyle's body was found after officers were called to attend a property on Thursday morning. Officers raced to Main Street in the East Ayrshire village of Ochiltree at around 7am and discovered the 37-year-old, who had a number of previous convictions for child neglect . In 2021, Kilmarnock Sheriff Court heard Boyle neglected a four-year-old child so badly doctors feared he had blood cancer or a blood clotting disorder.

Her mistreatment only came to light when the child, who was covered in bruises, escaped from her flat through a window. He squeezed through a six-inch gap between the frame and pane and dropped four feet to the ground. He was found wearing only pyjamas and wandering the streets in the rain and police were contacted. Officers then went to the home Boyle shared with her partner, Timothy Johnstone, who is 23 years her senior

