Evil man jailed for beating and sexually assaulting woman in her 80s as she did a litter pick in a Yorkshire park

The victim, in her 80s, was volunteering in Firth Park when she was attacked by Saed Mohamed, 23, in December last year. Mohamed repeatedly punched and kicked his victim in the head and body before dragging her into nearby bushes. He then tried to take off her clothes and sexually assaulted her. His terrified victim was left shouting for help and pleading for Mohamed to stop, and he eventually fled the scene. She suffered significant bruises and a cut to her face which required stitches.

A warrant was executed at his address and he was charged with Section 18 GBH and sexual assault. He admitted both offences and was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday. Acting Detective Sergeant Megan Pryce added: 'This was a violent, prolonged and disturbing attack on an elderly woman doing a litter pick in her local park. 'I can only commend the extreme bravery the victim displayed throughout the attack and through this court process.

