Thousands of music lovers will be gearing up for Glastonbury tickets that are set to go on sale this week.

The huge festival is hosted every year from Wednesday until Sunday in June. It sees stages across the 900-acre site host world-class music stars as well as speeches by politicians, film screenings, theatre and circus performances.

This year's festival saw Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John as headliners, with the legendary rocket man playing his last ever UK tour date live on the Pyramid Stage. The festival is set to take place next year, with the dates for 2024's event already confirmed for June (Wednesday 26 to Sunday 30 June).READ MORE: What time do Glastonbury coach tickets go on sale for 2024? headtopics.com

What date will Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale Tickets for coach travel options will go on sale at 6pm tomorrow (November 2) with general admission tickets set to go on sale at on Sunday November 5. According to the Glastonbury website, only SeeTickets are authorised to sell tickets for Glastonbury Festival.

No other site or agency will be allocated tickets. All tickets for the Festival are individually personalised to the named ticket holder and are strictly non-transferable. Registration closed at 5pm on Monday (October 30). However, after the tickets are sold out, registration usually opens again until just before the April resales. Everyone aged 13 or over on the date of the gates opening at Glastonbury Festival 2024 must be registered. headtopics.com

What time to Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale Tickets for coach travel options will go on sale at 6pm tomorrow, with general admission tickets set to go on sale at 9am on Sunday November 5.

