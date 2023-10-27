Everything you need to know about Gemma Owen's new boyfriend Aadam Hamed

Former Love Island star Gemma Owen is dating Aadam Hamed, who is the son of former world boxing champ Prince Naseem Hamed.

But recently the daughter of ex-footballer Michael Owen confirmed her new romance with Aadam this week after they were spotted in Dubai together. Although the pair have not yet shared a photo together, they've been posting sweet snaps on social media while in the same location.

His opponent Vojtech Hrdy, 17, lasted two minutes and nine seconds of a one-sided first round before Aadam took his victory. Speaking to Daily Mail about the fight, Aadam said: "That was my first fight ever, not just my pro debut. headtopics.com

Before his fight, former world boxing champ Prince took to Instagram and wrote: "My boy @aadam.hamed hasn’t stopped training since his win in Poland, he is hungryyy & ready to go again." Striving to succeed, Aadam is often sharing videos on his Instagram page to show off his natural talent with his dad never too far from the rising star. While his photos are typically aimed at the world of boxing, in February the boxer paid tribute to Prince's birthday.

Rumours emerged last month that Gemma and Aadam were dating after the pair were reportedly spotted enjoying a meal together at a restaurant in Birmingham, but neither confirmed nor denied the reports at the time. headtopics.com

Read more:

OK_Magazine »

Love Island star Gemma Owen reportedly dating Prince Naseem Hamed's son AadamGemma Owen, 20, is reportedly dating Aadam, the son of Prince Naseem Hamed, according to a new report. Gemma, who rose to fame on Love Island, recently split from her co-star boyfriend Luca Bish. She and Aadam, a professional boxer, were spotted together on a holiday in Dubai. Although they haven't posted any photos together, they both shared snaps from the same location on their Instagram Stories. Sources say that the Dubai trip is their way of making their relationship official. Aadam is said to be serious about Gemma, and they are described as a lovely couple who mix in the same circles. Gemma's representative has not yet commented on the report. Read more ⮕

Love Island star Gemma Owen reportedly dating Prince Naseem Hamed's son AadamGemma Owen, 20, is reportedly dating Aadam, the son of Prince Naseem Hamed, according to a new report. Gemma, who rose to fame on Love Island, recently split from her co-star boyfriend Luca Bish. She and Aadam, a professional boxer, were spotted together on a holiday in Dubai. Although they haven't posted any photos together, they both shared snaps from the same location on their Instagram Stories. Sources say that the Dubai trip is their way of making their relationship official. Aadam is said to be serious about Gemma, and they are described as a lovely couple who mix in the same circles. Gemma's representative has not yet commented on the report. Read more ⮕

Gemma Owen dating Prince Naseem Hamed’s son Aadam as pair go public following luxury holiday together in D...MICHAEL Owen’s daughter Gemma is dating the son of former world boxing champ Prince Naseem Hamed, The Sun can reveal. The couple confirmed their romance on Instagram with a picture of them holidayi… Read more ⮕

Gemma Owen is dating professional boxer who is ‘really serious about her’Former Love Island star Gemma Owen has made things 'properly official' with Prince Naseem Hamed’s son, Aadam, after spending time together in Dubai, a source has claimed Read more ⮕

What boxing royalty 'Prince' Naseem Hamed and football icon Michael Owen can expect to gossip about at family dinners now their children are datingMailOnline predicts what the legendary athletes will discuss at family dinners now that their children are dating. Read more ⮕

Belfast boxer tipped to bounce back following weigh-in flakOwen O'Neill missed weight by 10lbs for his fight against Declan Geraghty earlier this month Read more ⮕