Everything you need to know about Black Friday weekend 2023

Black Friday 2023 is a big event for bargain hunters, with long queues at shopping centres and massive online sales. It's a great time to grab some early Christmas deals.
This huge shopping event started in the US but has now spread to the UK and around the world, with thousands of brands and retailers joining in. With so many brands involved, prices get competitive, but it can be hard to know if you're really getting a good deal.So, this year's Black Friday will need to offer big savings on popular brands to be a success. But when is Black Friday 2023 and what deals can we expect?When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday usually happens on the last Friday in November so this year it will take place on Friday 24 November.
In 2022, Black Friday was on Friday, November 22, but the sales often started early and lasted until the next week. The event is usually followed by Cyber Monday. When is Cyber Monday 2023? Cyber Monday is typically the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will be on Monday 27 November 2023. headtopics.com
This 24-hour online shopping event usually focuses on tech deals, but more and more fashion and beauty retailers are also offering exclusive deals and discounts on this day. In the UK, Cyber Monday is often bigger than Black Friday, with retailers filling their websites with loads of offers until midnight.
Which retailers are expected to take part in Black Friday 2023? Most UK shops join in on the Black Friday sale, including supermarkets like Asda and Tesco, who offer discounts in certain sections and double deals for Clubcard members. headtopics.com
Amazon is one of the biggest online shops to join the sale. Depending on what you're after, you can also find great deals at Currys, Sky, BT, Boots, PrettyLittleThing and more.