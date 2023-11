James Harkin and Anna Ptaszynski, long-serving QI elves, have written 'Everything to Play For: The QI Book of Sports'. This book is the perfect gift for any sports enthusiast, exploring the trivial and interesting aspects of sports. With their extensive knowledge and experience, Harkin and Ptaszynski have created a wonderful read.

