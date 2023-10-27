‘Everyone has dirty hands’: US calls on UK to increase sanctions against Hamas

Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel (Photo: AP Photo/Oded Balilty)The UK and Europe were “not enthusiastic” about cracking down on funding linked to Hamas for years, a former top US Government official tasked with tackling terror financing toldDaniel Glaser served as Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes in the US Treasury until 2017.

“Europe in general has been a rich source of funds for Hamas and when I look at the situation now it makes me very angry. Everybody has dirty hands,” he toldThe comments came as the US Treasury on Friday imposed a second round of sanctions on key Hamas-linked officials and financial networks, ahead of a series of meetings with UK government officials, including the national security advisor to the Prime Minister.

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo delivers a speech outlining the new action taken by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposing a second round of sanctions on key Hamas-linked officials and financial networks (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

“Almost immediately after its horrific attacks, Hamas solicited donations to fund its continued terrorist activities. Our goal is to cut off those financial resources, while ensuring humanitarian aid can continue to flow to the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

The UK has previously been reluctant to call out Hamas terrorism, proscribing Hamas's military wing as a terrorist organization in March 2001, but declining to do the same for its political wing until two decades later when, in November 2021, the Home Office said that any distinction between Hamas' various branches was "artificial".

US officials are hoping to benefit from a “sea change” from within UK Government after learning lessons from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which they say has led to “receptive” and “creative” conversations on tackling Hamas.

