Every word Sean Dyche said on Howard Webb talks, Everton injuries and more

Sean Dyche will speak to the media this afternoon to preview Everton’s upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United.

Dyche is expected to be asked about the sad passing of club chairman Bill Kenwright, who sadly died surrounded by his family and loved ones on Monday night. Kicking off at 1.30pm, Joe Thomas, Chris Beesley and Connor O'Neill will all be on hand to bring you everything the Everton boss has to say.

In a further boost to Blues boss Sean Dyche the chances of the midfielder remaining with the club during the Africa Cup of Nations are looking increasingly likely.Good afternoon and welcome to the Liverpool ECHO's live coverage of Sean Dyche's pre-West Ham United press conference. headtopics.com

