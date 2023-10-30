Every player Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo voted for in the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's 'The Best' since 2010

100 journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries have their say,It was the case previously when the France Football prize was merged with FIFA and now the governing body's 'The Best' award is heavily influenced by the opinions of fellow professionals.

It finally came to an end in 2020 when Ronaldo put the Argentine second in his top three for 'The Best', which was won by Robert Lewandowski.Messi had Ronaldo in his top three in 2018 and 2019 but neither of the pair have picked the other in first place.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: sportbible »

Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati Favorites to Win Ballon d'Or AwardsLionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati are the favorites to win the men's and women's Ballon d'Or awards after their World Cup victories. Messi is expected to win the men's award for the eighth time, while Bonmati is predicted to win the women's award. The winners will be announced in a ceremony in Paris. Read more ⮕

Ballon dOr prize money explained as Lionel Messi expected to win his eighth trophyThe Ballon dOr is set to be handed out on Monday night in Paris Read more ⮕

What The Last 13 Ballon d'Or Winners Would Look Like In A World Without Lionel Messi And Cristiano RonaldoFrance Football reveals the list of Ballon d'Or winners if Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo didn't exist, showing who would have won the prestigious award in their absence. Read more ⮕

Jude Bellingham is the new king of the Clasico! Winners and losers as Real Madrid superstar punishes wasteful BarcelonaWe've had the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Clasico but it now seems like Jude Bellingham is about to take over the biggest fixture in football Read more ⮕

Cristiano Ronaldo watches Tyson Fury defeat Francis Ngannou in thrilling boxing matchCristiano Ronaldo witnessed an intense boxing match as Tyson Fury emerged victorious over Francis Ngannou by split decision. Ronaldo will soon be back on the football field for a match against Al-Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions. Read more ⮕

Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor Square Up at Tyson Fury's Controversial WinRonaldo and McGregor were in attendance at Fury's heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia. Despite a contentious split decision victory, Fury emerged as the winner. McGregor praised Fury's resilience and power, while also mentioning the upcoming tough challenge against Usyk. Read more ⮕