Everton's Previous Attempt to Relocate to Mersey Waterfront

Bill Kenwright pulled the plug on Everton ’s previous attempt to relocate to the Mersey waterfront because the club would not have owned their stadium at King’s Dock.

Everton are set to kick-off their final season at Goodison Park in August ahead of the first team moving to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock at the start of the 2025/26 campaign but their switch to a riverside location could have taken place two decades earlier if they’d been successful with plans to build a 55,000 capacity venue with a retractable roof and pitch on the site of what is now Liverpool Arena. For many years, Everton’s inability to come up with a £30million investment to secure a 50% stake in the £150million stadium portion of a £300million project was cited as the major stumbling bloc

