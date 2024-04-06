Everton's Battle to Avoid Relegation Continues Against Burnley

Everton return to Premier League action this weekend as they battle to avoid relegation to the Championship. The Blues will face Burnley at Goodison Park this afternoon as they look to return to winning ways. Everton have not won any of their previous 13 Premier League matches, with their last top-flight victory coming on December 16 against Burnley . Sean Dyche will be determined to get a win in the reverse fixture against his former club.
Everton are currently 16th in the table and four points above Luton Town with a game in hand who are 18th, while Nottingham Forest in 17th are one point behind. Everton now have eight Premier League fixtures remaining to try and secure their top-flight status for another campaign. The ECHO has put together all of the key info fans need for the match from Goodison Par
