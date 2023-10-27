Everton's Amadou Onana recalls tough journey with sick sister to launch career

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has hailed the sacrifices made by both his mother and sister in shaping his own career including the "tough journey" made by the latter to help give him his big break when she was battling with cancer.

“The way they fight for their kids and their families, and you mums here today, I know the pain. I don’t know the pain because I am not you, but I appreciate the pain you would have felt on that day.” READ NEXT: I'm absolutely heartbroken about Bill Kenwright but I wanted to share what he has done for me“I think I could never thank her enough, that’s why I’m trying to give back by succeeding at what I’m doing. She’s one of the strongest people I know, she gave up a lot and came to a new country where you have no family or friends, it’s totally new and you’ve literally got to build a new life which wasn’t easy at all but I’m just proud of my mum and the way she managed things.

Onana’s sister Melissa has also been a major driving force in his rise to the top. He said: “She’s played a massive part in me becoming the man I am today. She’s the one that supported me and she’s been there for my whole career from the age of about 12 or 13. headtopics.com

“It was crazy. When I think about the journey to Hoffenheim because it’s in the middle of nowhere in Germany so we had to change trains with me carrying the luggage and she was on crutches.

