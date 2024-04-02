Everton's accounts reveal significant financial loss

The publication of Everton’s accounts on Sunday will have piqued the interest of Nottingham Forest fans. This is already the season of the asterisk in the Premier League, and the whole mess remains as clear as mud. Odds on there being still some degree of uncertainty after the final day of the season? You wouldn’t bet against it. Forest have been deducted four points for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules but are appealing against the sanction.
A hearing is expected to take place in the first half of this month. READ MORE: Will Forest avoid relegation? Take our predictor and find out READ MORE: Forest notebook featuring Wood's 'love' for Nuno and Fulham warning Everton were docked 10 points - reduced to six on appeal - earlier in the campaign but are facing a second PSR charge. And with that in mind, their accounts do not make for good reading. The figures showed the Toffees lost £89.1 million, which shot up from £4
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »