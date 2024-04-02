Everton's accounts reveal significant financial loss

The publication of Everton’s accounts on Sunday will have piqued the interest of Nottingham Forest fans. This is already the season of the asterisk in the Premier League, and the whole mess remains as clear as mud. Odds on there being still some degree of uncertainty after the final day of the season? You wouldn’t bet against it. Forest have been deducted four points for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules but are appealing against the sanction.

A hearing is expected to take place in the first half of this month. READ MORE: Will Forest avoid relegation? Take our predictor and find out READ MORE: Forest notebook featuring Wood's 'love' for Nuno and Fulham warning Everton were docked 10 points - reduced to six on appeal - earlier in the campaign but are facing a second PSR charge. And with that in mind, their accounts do not make for good reading. The figures showed the Toffees lost £89.1 million, which shot up from £4

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National media make Everton point after Nottingham Forest points deductionNottingham Forest are the second Premier League team to receive a point deduction this season after Everton were dealt a major blow to the top flight survival hopes in November

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Everton boss Sean Dyche responds to Nottingham Forest points deductionLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Sean Dyche comments on Reds' lighter points punishment to Everton

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Everton and Nottingham Forest told to lead Premier League mutiny ahead of meetingThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Chelsea face devastating double punishment for ‘severe’ rule breach ‘much worse than Everton and Forest’s’The inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

FFP situation is a mess but Nottingham Forest must control own destinyLatest Nottingham Forest news as uncertainty remains for Reds and Everton after Premier League PSR charges

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Everton 'resigned' to another points deduction after Nottingham Forest verdictLatest Nottingham Forest news as Reds docked four points for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »