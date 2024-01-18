Everton midfielder Doucoure suffers another hamstring injury

Sean Dyche says Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered another hamstring injury. Doucoure was not in Dyche's squad for Everton's FA Cup third-round replay victory against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. The 31-year-old was absent from five of his side's matches prior to Everton's Premier League draw against Aston Villa on Sunday due to a separate hamstring problem. Doucoure has been pivotal for Everton and is currently leading the way as their top scorer this season with six goals.

Everton, meanwhile, progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Palace. They will next play Luton Town. The 24-year-old will join for the rest of the season, possibly as early as Thursday, though there is no option or obligation for Millwall to buy the centre-back at the end of the campaig





The Athletic UK » / 🏆 123. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Everton and Nottingham Forest Charged with Breaching Premier League RulesEverton and Nottingham Forest have been charged with breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. Both clubs face potential sanctions if the breaches are proven.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Northampton secures dramatic win over Toulon in Champions CupTom Lockett's late try seals a thrilling bonus-point victory for Northampton over Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup. Two yellow cards for Toulon leave them with 13 players, giving Northampton the advantage in the closing minutes. Despite injuries and a comeback from Toulon, Northampton manages to secure the win.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Derry reach final of Dr McKenna Cup with win over ArmaghDerry secured a place in the final of the 2024 Dr McKenna Cup after defeating Armagh with a four-point victory. Shane McGuigan's impressive performance, scoring 10 points, contributed to Derry's success. They will now face either Donegal or Monaghan in the final.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Osimhen rescues Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations openerVictor Osimhen's quick-fire equaliser spared Nigeria a shock defeat against Equatorial Guinea in their opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United Fan Speculates Conspiracy Behind Away Draws in Cup CompetitionsA Newcastle United fan discusses the possibility of a conspiracy behind the team's frequent away draws in cup competitions since the takeover.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League Title Race: Liverpool and Manchester City Battle for the Top SpotNow at the halfway point of the Premier League season, it’s the perfect time to take stock of the title race. Liverpool have returned from their Club World Cup winning heroics to rack up victories against Everton and Sheffield United, completing the first 19 games of their title defence. Manchester City are showing no signs of slowing down despite their heavy schedule, returning from their Club World Cup triumph over Fluminense to put the pressure back on Liverpool. The Reds finished 2023 top of the league courtesy of a 2-0 win over Burnley, but on Christmas day, the story was very different. Manchester United were instead league leaders on the 25th, after a 1-1 draw with Jurgen Klopp’s side, but back-to-back defeats against West Ham and Fulham dropped them to fourth, and left huge doubts over their title chances. With all considered, talkSPORT’s football correspondent Mark Goldbridge has taken a look at the lay of the land, and given his views on how the title race could end up...“It’s been a bit of a surprise with Arsenal. They were top at Christmas and now they’re fourth. It’s a bit of a reality bite

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »