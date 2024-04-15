Everton lodges appeal against Premier League sanction

The Toffees indicated their intention to appeal last Monday, the same day the sanction was announced. The PA news agency says it understands that appeal has now been lodged.

The independent commission which imposed the sanction disclosed in the written reasons for its decision that the Premier League had initially sought a five-point penalty.This was reduced to two by the commission, after mitigation was taken into account, notably the fact that the club were being punished twice in the same overlapping period. In February Everton had a 10-point penalty for an earlier PSR breach reduced to six on appeal.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have both now appealed against the sanctions imposed on them, and the hope for all concerned will be that both outcomes are known heading into the final round of Premier League matches on May 19.The commission which issued the two-point penalty will also hold a separate hearing to settle a dispute between the club and the league around costs which Everton contend are associated to the construction of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton Premier League Appeal Sanction Profitability And Sustainability Rules

