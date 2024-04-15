Everton lodge formal appeal against second points deduction

Everton are said to have lodged a formal appeal against their second points deduction of the season ahead of Sunday’s clash with Nottingham Forest .

Everton were docked 10 points earlier in the season for breaking Profitability and Sustainability Rules, with their punishment reduced to six on appeal. A second breach then saw them deducted two points last week. "It can affect the integrity of the competition, no doubt about it,” Reds head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said last week. “In terms of our approach, it will not change.

Everton Appeal Points Deduction Nottingham Forest Relegation Financial Breaches

