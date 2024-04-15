Everton lodge appeal against two-point deduction for PSR breach

Everton have officially lodged an appeal against their two-point deduction for a second breach of the Premier League 's profit and sustainability rules . The Toffees, who were docked six points earlier this season for breaking PSR rules in the assessment period up to the 2021-22 season, were handed another penalty last week for the three-year cycle to 2022-23 after admitting a breach of £16.6m.

A decision on that must be heard by May 25, which is the week after the Premier League season ends. Last month fellow Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest were punished for their own PSR breach, leading them to be docked four points. The Premier League said Forest admitted breaching those rules by £34.5m above their permitted threshold of £61m. Forest, who are just a point above the relegation zone, are awaiting the results of their appeal.

Everton Appeal Two-Point Deduction Premier League Profit And Sustainability Rules PSR Breach

