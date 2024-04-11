Everton Lock-Up and Future Stadium Combined in Poignant Photograph

Everton ’s past has been combined with the future in a poignant photograph taken by club photographer Tony McArdle. Tony travelled to Everton Brow to picture Everton Lock-Up with the club’s future home, the 52,888 capacity stadium being built at Bramley-Moore Dock in the background.

A Grade II-listed building, Everton Lock-Up is one of just two Georgian lock-ups to survive in the area – the other being in Wavertree – having been constructed in 1787, some 93 years before Liverpool was granted city status and was originally an overnight holding place for local drunks and criminals. A depiction of the Everton Lock-Up has appeared on Everton FC’s crest since 1938 when it was adopted in a design by the Blues’ secretary and future manager Theo Kelly. Although it is also sometimes called Prince Rupert’s Tower, it wasn’t erected until some 143 years after Prince Rupert – a nephew of King Charles I – camped in the area during the English Civil War siege of Liverpool in 1644. Prince Rupert is supposed to have looked down at the Parliamentarian garrison holding Liverpool Castle from his lofty vantage point in Everton and disparagingly remarked: “It is a crow’s nest that any party of schoolboys could take!” Although it eventually fell, it took a week of heavy fighting and the loss of 1,500 of his men to take i

Everton Lock-Up Stadium Photograph Tony Mcardle Bramley-Moore Dock Grade II-Listed Georgian Crest Prince Rupert's Tower Theo Kelly Liverpool English Civil War

