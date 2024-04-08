Everton Handed Two Point Deduction for Breaching Premier League Rules

Everton have been handed a fresh two point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules . Sean Dyche's side were deducted six points earlier this season and have now been hit with a further punishment for the three-year cycle to 2022-23. The previous deduction, reduced on appeal, was for breaches in the assessment period up to the 2021-22 season. Everton have indicated they will appeal the decision, which sees them drop one place in the table to 16th.
The Toffees are now just two points above the relegation zone. Everton and Nottingham Forest have both been sanctioned this season while the much more complicated case against Manchester City continues to be looked at. A date for City's hearing has been set. It is expected to be later in 2024, with the intention of everything being cleared up by the end of the 2024/25 campaign. ALSO READ: What about Man City's 115 charges? The FFP question nobody can accept the answer to ALSO READ: Premier League charges for Man City could cause 'mutiny' as UEFA warned Regarding, Everton's latest sanction, the Premier League said in a statement: “An independent commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs) for the period ending season 2022/2
Everton Premier League Deduction Breach Profit And Sustainability Rules Appeal
