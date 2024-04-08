Everton Given Additional Two-Point Deduction for Breaching Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules

Everton have been given an additional two-point deduction for breaching the Premier League ’s profit and sustainability rules . The Toffees have already been hit by a six-point sanction this season relating to breaching PSR in the assessment period up to the 2021-22 season. Everton have now been hit by a further punishment for the three-year cycle to 2022-23, dropping them one spot to 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

The Premier League said in a statement: “An independent commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs) for the period ending season 2022/23. “Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges. “Having done so, the commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately. “The independent commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanctio

