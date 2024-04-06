Everton Faces Financial Challenges and Potential Player Sales

Last week, Everton announced that they lost £89.1 million in the 2022-23 season, a significant increase from the £44.7 million loss in the previous campaign. The club had borrowed nearly £200 million for running costs, and if the loan falls through or if they get relegated, there will be additional pressure on Everton to sell players. By 30 June, clubs must submit their financial accounts, which means that Everton will have to sell players by then to avoid further punishment.

In November, they faced a 10-point deduction for exceeding the allowable £105 million losses over the three-year period. Although their first sanction was reduced to a six-point deduction after an appeal, Everton still has a pending charge for a breach related to their 2022-23 accounts. The verdict by an independent commission will be announced on Monday (8 April)

