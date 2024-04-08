Everton Faces Deduction Points for Breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules

The 2024-25 season is scheduled to be Everton 's final year at Goodison Park, their home since 1892, before they move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Profit and sustainability rules (PSR) permit clubs to lose £105m over three years and an independent commission found Everton breached that by £16.6m for the three-year period to 2022-23. In its written reasons the independent commission said the Premier League had asked for a five-point deduction for the club.
The commission decided that any breach of PSR justifies a three-point deduction, with an additional two points because Everton's breach of £16.6m - 15.8% above the £105m threshold - is deemed significant. The commission concluded that the fact Everton have already been punished this season merits a two-point reduction in punishment, with a further point for the loss of sponsorship revenue and early admission of guilt. An Everton statement read: "While the club's position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the club is pleased to see that the commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the club's breach.
