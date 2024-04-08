Everton face further points deduction for breaching Premier League rules

Earlier this season, the Premier League took away ten points (later reduced to six points on appeal) for breaching PSR restrictions for the three seasons accounts up to and including the 2021/22 season. Now on Monday (8 April) afternoon, the Premier League announcing another deduction for Everton , this time for the three seasons of accounts up to and including the 2022/23 season.

This is how the Premier League table looked after the weekend’s results: So with two points to come off that total above, Everton dropping below Brentford to 27 points, only two above the drop. Whatever you think of the overall idea of points deductions, you have to think very lenient this time, considering Everton have now done this twice in a row. ‘An independent Commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) for the period ending Season 2022/23. Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent Commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charge

Everton Points Deduction Premier League Profitability And Sustainability Rules Breach

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League injury list as Man United dealt another and Man City wait on starThe Premier League is back in full swing after some sumptuous Premier League action this week.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Everton Handed Two Point Deduction for Breaching Premier League RulesEverton have been hit with a fresh two point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules. The club plans to appeal the decision.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Everton Given Additional Two-Point Deduction for Breaching Premier League's Profit and Sustainability RulesEverton have been hit with an additional two-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, dropping them to 16th place in the league.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Everton given further two-point deduction for Premier League rule breachThe Toffees have already been hit by a six-point sanction this season relating to breaching PSR in the assessment period up to the 2021-22 season.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Everton handed two-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rulesEverton have been given a further two-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Everton's three-day hearing against Premier League PSR breaches begins on MondayEverton's three-day hearing against a second PSR breach begins on Monday. Here's the full story on what's happening - and what might happen next.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »