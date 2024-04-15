Everton face fine over unresolved stadium costs

Everton are “nailed on” to be hit with at least a fine over an unresolved matter regarding costs for their new stadium,, transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that the Toffees look set to face a financial punishment , but it would not be enforced until next season.

On Monday , the Toffees were handed a two-point deduction after they breached the allowed losses threshold of £105million in the three-year period to the 2022-23 season by £16.6million.But the club have argued that £6.5million of this overspend should not be attributable to profit and sustainability as it should be audited in their stadium accounts and not registered as a loss on their books.

