Everton Docked Two Points for Breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules

Everton have been docked two points by the Premier League for a further breach of its profit and sustainability rules (PSR). It takes the total number of points deducted this season to eight points and pushes them closer to relegation. Previously the club had been docked ten points in November for exceeding permitted losses by £19.5m for the period ending with the 2021/22 season but this was reduced to six on appeal.
Before the latest immediate points deduction was announced, Everton sat 15th in the Premier League table, four points above the bottom three. They now drop below Brentford into 16th place on 27 points, two points and two places above 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and 18th-placed Luton. The latest points deduction relates to breaching PSR for a period ending with the 2022/23 season. Everton were charged in January alongside Nottingham Forest who were handed a four-point deduction themselves that they have since appealed and are awaiting a decision on. Read more:Newcastle United striker's home broken into by burglarsCeltic help Scotland's national deaf team compete in Euros Premier League clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three seasons but if they go over this figure they will breach PSR. Related to today's deductions, a three-day hearing took place last month during which Everton presented a range of mitigating factors after it admitted a breach of £16.6m, the Premier League sai
