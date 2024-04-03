Everton Defender Misses Point-Blank Header in Draw Against Newcastle

Everton fans were left shocked after James Tarkowski missed a header from point-blank range in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. The centre-back met a wide free-kick from Dwight McNeil in the eighth minute of the match at St James’ Park on Tuesday (2 April). But the experienced defender couldn’t keep his header down, with the ball flying over the top of the crossbar. It could have been a very different story at St James’ Park had Tarkowski controlled his header and directed it goalwards.

But it wasn’t meant to be, with the Magpies opening the scoring not long after the miss through Alexander Isak.The Toffees did, however, secure a very impressive point on the road after Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a late penalty. The Everton supporters will be delighted with the draw, but many were left angered on social media by Tarkowski’s failure to find the back of the net after analysing the latest footag

